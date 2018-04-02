MB challenges Dr M to provide evidence on sale of three islands in Kedah to China

Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Bashah Md Hanipah today challenged former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to provide evidence on the claim that three islands in the state had been sold to China. ― Picture by KE OoiALOR SETAR, April 2 — Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Bashah Md Hanipah today challenged former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to provide evidence on the claim that three islands in the state had been sold to China.

Ahmad Bashah said the chairman of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) should not made such baseless accusations merely to secure votes to ensure its victory in the 14th general election.

“I want proof. To my knowledge, since my appointment as Mentri Besar, there is no island that is sold to China in Kedah.

“Do not simply make allegations,” he told reporters after a feast with the people and presentation of cost of living allowance to fishermen in Kuala Kedah near here today.

Last Thursday, Dr Mahathir, in a political talk during the “Jelajah Pakatan Harapan” in Guar Chempedak, claimed that the state government had sold three islands in Kedah to China.

Ahmad Bashah said there were 99 islands in Langkawi and not a single island was sold to a foreigner.

If there are investors keen to carry out development, the area or land will be leased out to them, he said and urged Dr Mahathir to cease slandering the government under Barisan Nasional (BN). — Bernama