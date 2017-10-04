Maznah leaves legacy of outstanding leadership, entrepreneurship

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — Datuk Dr Maznah Abdul Hamid was admired for her leadership qualities and entrepreneurial spirit, and was a well-loved public figure fondly known as the ‘‘Iron Lady”.

In a male-dominated security industry, she left her mark as the founder of Securiforce and steered the company to become among the largest security providers in Malaysia.

One of Malaysia’s leading Malay women entrepreneurs, her determination to succeed in the business world was reflected in how she built up the company, starting off with merely RM5,000 from her savings.

Securiforce Group, of which she was executive chairman, has since grown to over 65 branches over a period of more than 30 years, providing employment to some 6,000 people — thanks to a woman seen as a symbol of female power who was steadfast in her belief that ‘‘the main capital in business is yourself’’.

Maznah, 62, died at 6pm at the National Heart Institute (IJN), here, today following a heart operation on Sept 28 to fix issues with her heart valves.

Born on April 18, 1955 in Jerlun, Kedah, Maznah obtained her Business Administration PhD in Entrepreneurship, Motivation and Human Development Capital from Central State University of New York.

She was also credited with establishing the Maznah Motivational Centre which conducts seminars on business and human development.

Her outstanding leadership and entrepreneurial qualities were put to good use when she was given the opportunity to helm motivational programmes both on radio and television, cementing her reputation as one who did not mind sharing her recipe for success with others.

Spurring others towards success was also her goal when she penned a book titled ‘‘Motivasi Memburu Kejayaan, Kebahagiaan, Kekayaan (Motivation In Pursuit of Success, Happiness and Wealth).

And at Securiforce, she channelled her dedication and management ability to diversify it into many subsidiary companies involved in fields such as property development and logistics.

Maznah was active in multiple organisations during her lifetime, holding important positions befitting her wide-ranging capabilities.

Among them, she was vice-president of the World Association of Women Entrepreneurs (FCEM), president of Malaysian Association of Professional Speakers (MAPS) and a member of the Ummah Development Action Plan Council in the Prime Minister’s Department.

She was also a member of Golden Hope Plantations Berhad board of directors, a member of Yayasan Sultanah Bahiyah board of trustees and a fellow at Universiti Utara Malaysia’s School of Social Development.

Maznah left her mark in politics as well including in her capacity, at various times, as Wanita Umno executive council member, Kedah Wanita Umno chief and chairperson of Wanita Umno entrepreneurhip bureau.

For her immense contributions, she was the recipient of numerous accolades such as the Masterclass Women Entrepreneur of The Year at SME Congress & Golden Dinar Award 2016; Great Entrepreneur Brand ICON Leadership Award Asia Pacific 2014; and Entrepreneur Extraordinaire Award — National Women Entrepreneurs Award 2008.

She leaves husband Datuk Seri Shaheen Mirza Habib and five children. — Bernama