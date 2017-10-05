Maznah complained of tiredness before heart complications diagnosed, says husband

Datuk Seri Shaheen Mirza Habib (front row, fourth from left) and were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (fifth from right) paying their last respects to the late Datuk Maznah Hamid at IJN, Kuala Lumpur October 4, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — Renowned entrepreneur Datuk Maznah Hamid often complained of fatigue over the past two months before medical checks showed a problem with her heart valves, according to her husband Datuk Seri Shaheen Mirza Habib.

“Two weeks ago after returning from Kedah, when climbing the staircase, she complained of tiredness and shortness of breath,” he told reporters following his wife’s passing at the National Heart Institute (IJN) yesterday.

He said the decision was made for Maznah to undergo a medical check-up at the Ampang Puteri Hospital.

“The initial examination of the lungs found there was no problem. However, further examination found that Datuk Maznah’s heart valves were badly damaged,” Shaheen said.

Subsequently, he said the family decided that Maznah, who was Wanita Umno executive committee member and Kumpulan Securiforce Sdn Bhd’s executive chairman, seek further treatment at IJN.

The 62-year-old Maznah died at the National Heart Institute here at 6 pm today after suffering complications following a heart operation on Sept 28.

Shaheen said the family was shocked by the health problems that Maznah had suffered before her death.

“Being an active person, she regularly checked her health, and often the results showed that she was a healthy person,” he said.

Meanwhile, Nur Sharmila Shaheen, Maznah’s eldest daughter, said that her family accepted her mother’s passing as fated and thanked all those who visited and prayed for her.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and his wife, Datin Seri Hamidah Khamis, were at IJN to convey their condolences to the family before escorting the remains to her home in Ukay Heights, Ampang.

Maznah’s remains will be buried after the Asar prayers today. — Bernama