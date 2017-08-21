Mayor: DBKL ready to cooperate if MACC wants to probe into eDrive app

Datuk Seri Mhd Amin Nordin Abd Aziz said DBKL is ready to cooperate and provide necessary information to the MACC. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — The Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) is prepared to cooperate if the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) wants to investigate into the traffic information mobile application, eDrive.

Mayor Datuk Seri Mhd Amin Nordin Abd Aziz said DBKL would provide the necessary information to the MACC.

“There is nothing for us to hide, I am not worried, it’s just that they (complainants) do not understand,” he said when contacted today.

Mhd Amin Nordin was commenting on the call made by Segambut Member of Parliament Lim Lip Eng today for the MACC to investigate into the development of the traffic information mobile application, which was alleged to have cost RM2.9 million.

He said he had already met with Lim last year to explain the issue.

“They (complainants) want to compare this app with the app used by MPS (Selayang Municipal Council) although the scopes of both applications are very different. We cater for the whole city,” said Mhd Amin.

The eDrive application which is currently being tested by DBKL is a ‘travel-planning’ application that is linked to the existing integrated transport information system (ITIS) and the application can be downloaded from Google Play and Apple’s App Store. — Bernama