Mayor: DBKL doesn’t endorse PAS rally, only approved venue

Mohd Amin said DBKL had nothing to do with endorsing any rally. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 — Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Seri Mohd Amin Nordin has denied claims that the City Hall had endorsed a PAS rally on its Bill to increase Shariah punishments.

He said the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) had nothing to do with endorsing any rally, explaining that the role of DBKL, in this aspect, was only to approve or deny permission for an event to take place in its jurisdiction.

"As per our press statement, we allow them [PAS] to use Padang Merbok [to hold the rally]...nothing to endorse. They apply and we approve with conditions," he told Malay Mail Online.

Mohd Amin was responding to claims by student group Gabungan Mahasiswa Islam Se-Malaysia (Gamis) that PAS' rally had been endorsed by DBKL and by the police.

Yesterday, Gamis reportedly urged student groups to support the Islamist party’s gathering this Saturday on PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang's private member’s Bill to amend the Shariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act 1965 (Act 355).

Gamis purportedly declared the PAS rally as “legal” in a bid to allay fears that participation could land students in trouble.

DBKL has given approval for PAS to hold its demonstration at Padang Merbok after the Islamist party had initially applied for Dataran Merdeka as its venue.

Hadi’s Bill aims to raise the ceiling on Shariah punishments from three years’ imprisonment, six strokes of the cane and an RM5,000 fine to 30 years’ imprisonment, 100 strokes, and an RM100,000 fine.

The gathering called Himpunan 355 will be held this Saturday between 3pm and 11pm in support of Hadi and the Bill.

On the same day, a movement called BEBAS will hold a counter-rally against Himpunan 355 at the Taman Jaya park in Petaling Jaya.