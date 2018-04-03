Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Maybe you’re confusing rendang with KFC, Dr M tells MasterChef UK judge

Tuesday April 3, 2018
09:18 PM GMT+8

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad responded to Masterchef UK judge John Torode on Twitter today. — Picture by Azinuddin GhazaliTun Dr Mahathir Mohamad responded to Masterchef UK judge John Torode on Twitter today. — Picture by Azinuddin GhazaliKUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad jumped today into a social media fray on “rendang”, after a MasterChef UK judge defended the show interpreting the Malaysian dish as having “crispy” skin.

“Maybe you are confusing rendang chicken with KFC,” Dr Mahathir tweeted, referring to the fried chicken fast food joint.

The former prime minister was responding to John Torode, who had said that one could argue about the origin of chicken rendang and whether it was classic or an adaptation.

Torode was replying a Twitter user who said chicken rendang was a classic Malaysian dish, questioning how Torode could have asked for it to be prepared differently just because he liked crispy skin and sauce on the side.

Torode and fellow MasterChef UK judge Gregg Wallace had criticised a traditional nasi lemak with chicken rendang cooked by Malaysian contestant Zaleha Kadir Olpin on the BBC reality cooking competition.

Kuantan-born Zaleha was eliminated after Wallace said the chicken skin was not “crispy”, while Torode said the meat was not “soft and falling apart”.

