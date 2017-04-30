Maybe Hadi is the confused one, says Muhyddin

PAS president, Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang casting his vote for the party election during the 63rd Muktamar at Kompleks PAS Kedah in Alor Setar, April 29, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPETALING JAYA, April 30 — PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang was possibly “confused” when he mocked Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia as rudderless, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin retorted today.

The PPBM president insisted that his party has been consistent with regards to its direction and purpose.

“Maybe he sees us as new party and that’s why he got the wrong perception… Cooperation among parties in Pakatan Harapan is very good and I’m sure we endorse the same goals and struggles.

“So, there is no confusion. Maybe it is him (Hadi) who is confused,” he said to reporters during a press conference at the PPBM headquarters.

Hadi described PPBM’s leadership yesterday as opaque and cited this as among reasons his party would not work with the Umno splinter.

PPBM chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today said the party was confident of securing the rural Malay vote despite the snub by PAS.

The party had been trying to persuade PAS to join a “grand coalition” of opposition parties.

PAS delegates today also resolved to sever ties with PKR, its only remaining link to the Pakatan Harapan opposition pact.