May 26 decision on case of ex-CID chief

Ku (centre) was charged with failing to comply with a notice under Section 49(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act dated Dec 23, 2013 when he failed to declare the source of earnings in a sworn statement dated Jan 8, 2014. ― Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, April 21 ― The Sessions Court here today fixed May 26 to decide on a case involving former Kuala Lumpur Criminal Investigation Department (CID) head Datuk Ku Chin Wah, who is charged with failing to declare earnings from a commission of nearly RM1 million four years ago.

Judge Sohaini Alias set the date after hearing submissions deputy public prosecutor Budiman Lutfi Mohamed and lawyer Datuk Geethan Ram Vincent, who represented Ku.

Ku, 59, was charged with failing to comply with a notice under Section 49(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act dated Dec 23, 2013 when he failed to declare the source of earnings in a sworn statement dated Jan 8, 2014.

He allegedly committed the offence at the MACC headquarters, Block D6, Federal Government Administrative Centre, Putrajaya between Dec 23, 2013 and Jan 21, 2014.

The charge, under Section 49(3 ) of the same law, carries a fine of up to RM1 million, or imprisonment not exceeding one year, or both, if found guilty.

On Dec 2 last year, Ku was ordered to enter his defence on the charge. ― Bernama