May 24 and 25 inquest for Penang schoolgirl Vasanthapiriya

NUTP president Kamarozaman Abd Razak (centre) along with few NUTP members walk out from the court room of the Coroner's Court in George Town March 30, 2018. ― Picture by Sayuti ZainudinGEORGE TOWN, March 30 ― The inquest into the controversy circumstances leading to the death M. Vasanthapiriya, 14, last month will come under the court’s scrutiny in May.

Coroner Norsalha Hamzah set May 24 and 25 to hear the testimonies of at least 30 people called as witnesses into the former SMK Methodist Nibong Tebal student’s death after she was accused of stealing a teacher’s iPhone in January.

Vasanthapiriya had attempted suicide by hanging herself at home following the theft accusation, and succumbed to her injuries a week later on February 1.

Her family did not attend the case mention today.

“I have applied to the court to obtain all documents that will be used as part of the inquest as provided under Section 51A of Criminal Procedure Code,” lawyer V. Partipan, who is holding a watching brief for the teacher implicated in the case, told reporters outside the Coroner's Court today.

He said the duration of the inquest proceedings would depend on the number of witnesses called.

Partipan was appointed by the National Union of Teaching Profession (NUTP) to hold the watching brief during the inquest proceedings.

Vasanthapiriya’s death sparked public outcry with her family, relatives and some political leaders demanding for justice.

Her family lodged a police report alleging the teacher, who accused Vasanthapiriya of stealing her handphone, had locked the girl in a room and threatened her.

The teacher, who was transferred to a desk job at the district education department office after the incident, also lodged a police report over alleged death threats made against her.

Several NUTP members were present in court when the case came up for mention today.

NUTP president Kamarozaman Abd Razak said they were there in a show of solidarity for the teacher.

“She has over 10 years of teaching experience and as her colleagues, it is only right for us to show our support,” he told reporters outside the courtroom.

He hoped the public will stop jumping to conclusions and making baseless accusations based on hearsay.

“We want the public to understand how complicated a teacher’s job is now especially when we have to face all kinds of parents,” he said.

He urged all teachers to be more patient and not to give up even when faced with stressful incidents such as this case.

“We do not want teachers to give up just because of one or two cases like this,” he said.