Mat Taib to raise Selangor Umno spirit

The return of Tan Sri Muhammad Muhammad Taib (pic) to Umno has been welcomed by party leaders. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 — Umno leaders have welcomed the return of the party’s former vice-president Tan Sri Muhammad Muhammad Taib back into its fold, saying the move will strengthen the party in facing the 14th General Election.

Selangor Umno Liaison Committee chairman Tan Sri Noh Omar said Muhammad's return to Umno was a morale booster for the state Umno to ensure victory in the upcoming general election and re-capturing Selangor.

"Selangor Umno welcomes the great leader back. We are still close and I believe that Tan Sri (Muhammad) will raise our spirits in recapturing Selangor," he told reporters following Umno President Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s announcement on Muhammad’s return today.

Umno Information chief Tan Sri Annuar Musa said the return of the former party leader, who is also known as Mat Taib, showed there was awareness that the party's agenda was much more important than the individual agenda.

"We welcome anyone who brings solidarity and political strength to UMNO and the country. Hopefully, there will be more former Umno leaders who will return as UMNO's doors are always open to all," he said.

Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said Muhammad’s action proved there was no other party which was sincere in championing the people, especially the Malays and Islam, other than Umno.

Selangor Barisan Nasional (BN) deputy chairman Datuk Mat Nadzari Ahmad Dahlan said Muhammad's decision proved that Umno's struggles towards religion, race and nation were still relevant.

Selangor BN Information chief Datuk Dr Mohamed Satim Diman said Muhammad's political position and experience while with the opposition were seen as an advantage to BN to organise the workforce to be more solid and perfect.

In MACHANG, Kelantan Umno Liaison Committee deputy chairman Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub said he was confident that more members who had left Umno would return to the party later. — Bernama