Mat Taib denies plot to lure Selangor Pakatan reps to join Umno

Former Selangor mentri besar and former rural and regional development minister, Tan Sri Muhammad Muhammad Taib speaks to reporters in Shah Alam October 2, 2017. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, Oct 2— Tan Sri Muhammad Muhammad Taib today denied rumours that he had planned to bring along eight Selangor Pakatan Harapan state assemblymen with him to join Umno.

In a press conference here today, Muhammad said that the rumours were work of spinmasters.

“Not from me,” Muhammad, also known as Mat Taib said, when asked to clarify that there never was such a plan.

“This spinmaster, I don’t get where they got that from,” he added.

“What I know is, I wanted to get in, and I didn’t want to bring anyone.

“I don’t know about others. Wallahualam,” he added.

Last month, an online news portal had quoted a source, saying that Muhammad was supposed to appear with eight elected representatives with him at Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s press conference on September 17, and that the plan was aborted at the very last minute.

If the supposed defections had taken place, the current state government can be overthrown with the formation of a joint state government made up of the eight defectors, 12 Barisan Nasional assemblymen, 13 PAS assemblymen and former mentri besar Tan Sri Khalid Ibrahim, who is now an independent assemblyman.

Such an alliance would have formed a 34-member state government in the 56-seat Selangor legislative assembly, enough to overthrow the current administration under Datuk Seri Azmin Ali.