‘Mat Rempit’ pleads guilty to causing hurt to ambulance driver

TAIPING, Dec 22 — Three “Mat Rempit”, or illegal motorcycle racers, pleaded guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today to charges with voluntarily causing hurt on an ambulance driver and obstructing him from discharging his public function.

The three motorcyclists — Muhammad Norafrani Azmi, 20; Abdul Aziz Md Desa, 24, and a juvenile, aged 17, made the plea after the charges were read out to them before Magistrate Mohd Hairol Jemain.

Mohd Hairol sentenced Muhammad Norafrani to one month jail and fine of RM1,000, in default three months jail, while Abdul Aziz was sentenced to two months jail and fined RM3,000, in default three months jail, for voluntarily causing hurt on the ambulance driver, Shariff Ismail, 53, at about 1.40 am at Jalan Simpang Empat Semanggol last Sunday.

They were charged under Section 323 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same law, which provides an imprisonment for up to a year, or with fine of up to RM2,000, or both, upon convic

Muhammad Nurafrani was also jointly charged with the juvenile with obstructing Shariff from discharging his public function at the same place and time and was sentenced to a month jail and fined RM3,000, in default six months jail.

As for the juvenile, he was offered bail of RM1,000 in one surety pending his probation report.

They were charged under Section 186 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the law, which provides an imprisonment for up to two years, or fine of up to RM10,000, or both, upon conviction.

Prosecuting officer ASP Rosmaria Awang prosecuted, while the accused were represented by lawyer T. Selvadoray, from the Legai Aid Bureau.

In the incident on Sunday, an ambulance driver was punched after he reprimanded a group of “Mat Rempit” who were doing their stunt at the Taiping Utara toll plaza, Kamunting. — Bernama