Massive Immigration shake-up at KLIA after smuggling syndicate bust

Zahid told a press conference here that about 40 per cent of the department's 1,500 officers in KLIA were transferred following the exposure of a smuggling syndicate. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said today that around 600 officers were moved to other Immigration departments outside KLIA as a “proactive” step to maintain the department’s reputation, amidst the dismantling of the syndicate allegedly smuggling in Bangladeshi nationals.

Zahid told a press conference here that about 40 per cent of the department’s 1,500 officers in KLIA were transferred.

He also announced today that two more Immigration officers have been arrested over the smuggling syndicate, in addition to the two arrested earlier.

Three more foreign nationals were also arrested, bringing total arrests to seven people.

