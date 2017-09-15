Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Massive floods hit Penang

Picture shows the flood situation at Jalan P. Ramlee, George Town September 15, 2017. ― Bernama picPicture shows the flood situation at Jalan P. Ramlee, George Town September 15, 2017. ― Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 ― Traffic on the Penang island came to a standstill amid massive floods after a downpour throughout the night.

The Penang Island City Council (MBPP) said on its Facebook page that as of 9.30am, the water levels in the river had exceeded the dangerous level.

The Star Online reported that all main routes to the city’s central business district were cut off by flood waters since 6am today, with levels reaching from knee-deep to chest-high.

Flood waters in the Jalan P. Ramlee area were reportedly up to 1.5m deep.

