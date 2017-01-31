Last updated Tuesday, January 31, 2017 7:19 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

MAS security officer among three detained by cops over IS links

Tuesday January 31, 2017
06:24 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Ben Affleck steps down from directing solo ‘Batman’ movieThe Edit: Ben Affleck steps down from directing solo ‘Batman’ movie

The Edit: ‘Becoming Warren Buffett’, the man behind the billionaireThe Edit: ‘Becoming Warren Buffett’, the man behind the billionaire

Annuar Musa suspended from his post as MARA chairmanAnnuar Musa suspended from his post as MARA chairman

The Edit: Selena Gomez, The Weeknd make it Instagram official?The Edit: Selena Gomez, The Weeknd make it Instagram official?

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

A MAS security officer and three other individuals were arrested over alleged links to the Islamic State group. — Reuters picA MAS security officer and three other individuals were arrested over alleged links to the Islamic State group. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 ― A Malaysia Airlines Berhad (MAB) security officer was among three individuals arrested by police late last week over alleged links to the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group.

The 37-year-old, an Indonesian citizen with a Malaysian permanent resident status, was arrested on January 27 in Kuantan, Pahang by the police's counter terrorism special branch unit, according to Inspector General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar.

“The suspect is believed to a member of the militant group, has been to Turkey in 2013 and has links with other Malaysians who are part IS in Syria,” he said in a statement.

The suspect also planned to bring his wife to Syria to make her join IS as well, police said.

Two other Malaysian citizens were also arrested in the operations between January 27 to January 29 in Pahang and Kuala Lumpur.

A 32-year-old private firm security staff was the other suspect detained in Kuantan.

The other individual detained was a 38-year-old unemployed individual, who had threatened to bomb the Negeri Sembilan Mufti office for not being Islamic enough.

All the suspects were arrested under the Penal Code (Act 574) and are being investigated under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012.

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline