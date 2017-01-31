MAS security officer among three detained by cops over IS links

A MAS security officer and three other individuals were arrested over alleged links to the Islamic State group. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 ― A Malaysia Airlines Berhad (MAB) security officer was among three individuals arrested by police late last week over alleged links to the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group.

The 37-year-old, an Indonesian citizen with a Malaysian permanent resident status, was arrested on January 27 in Kuantan, Pahang by the police's counter terrorism special branch unit, according to Inspector General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar.

“The suspect is believed to a member of the militant group, has been to Turkey in 2013 and has links with other Malaysians who are part IS in Syria,” he said in a statement.

The suspect also planned to bring his wife to Syria to make her join IS as well, police said.

Two other Malaysian citizens were also arrested in the operations between January 27 to January 29 in Pahang and Kuala Lumpur.

A 32-year-old private firm security staff was the other suspect detained in Kuantan.

The other individual detained was a 38-year-old unemployed individual, who had threatened to bomb the Negeri Sembilan Mufti office for not being Islamic enough.

All the suspects were arrested under the Penal Code (Act 574) and are being investigated under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012.