MAS hopeful MH370 will eventually be located

Construction site workers light candles to pray for passengers of the missing flight MH370, in Wuhan, Hubei province, March 13, 2014. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 ― Malaysian Airlines (MAS) is hopeful that new information will emerge which will lead to the discovery of missing Flight MH370.

This was in response to a tripartite communique issued today by the governments of Malaysia, Australia and China to announce that underwater search for the missing Malaysia Airlines aircraft had been suspended.

“MAS remains hopeful that in the near future, new and significant information will come to light and the aircraft will eventually be located,” it said in a statement.

MAS said it stood guided by the decision of the three governments to suspend the search which it described as a thorough and comprehensive effort over 120,000 square kilometres in the southern Indian Ocean.

“We share the sorrow that the search has not produced the outcome that everyone had hoped for,” it said of the March 8, 2014 tragedy that occurred as the plane was flying to Beijing from Kuala Lumpur with 239 passengers and crew aboard.

MAS expressed appreciation to the governments and entities involved in the search, especially the Joint Agency Coordination Centre which led the mission for almost three years.

“The airline appreciates the untiring efforts that have been put into the search for MH370 by many brave men and women from around the world.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who are affected by this tragedy. We've lost a part of our family and they will forever be remembered,” it said. ― Bernama