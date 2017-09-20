MAS flight disrupted by Mumbai flood

Stranded passengers are pictured at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai September 20, 2017. — Picture by Norsila LeeKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — A Malaysia Airlines flight from Mumbai was reportedly delayed after the main runway at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport was closed due to flooding in the Indian city.

According to news reports, at least 34 domestic flights were cancelled while several other international flights were delayed at the airport.

Malaysia Airlines Flight MH187, which was supposed to have taken off at 1.45am (Mumbai local time) this morning, was among those affected.

One passenger, Datin Norsila Lee, told Malay Mail Online that she received an email from the airline informing that the flight had been delayed to 3.45am.

“That was the last I was told about the delay. It is 10am (Mumbai time) now, we are still waiting at the airport and there are no MAS staff around to assist us or tell us what is happening,” she said.

At about 4am (Mumbai time), Norsila said two MAS staff informed passengers about hotel arrangements.

“But they (MAB staff) told us that all hotels were fully booked and that some of us would have to wait. But then all ground staff disappeared after that. I really have no clue what is happening,” she said.

According to Norsila, some passengers were afraid to leave the airport on their own for fear of missing important announcements about their flight or other related updates.

She said, however, that there have been no updates, and that she only learned of the flooded runway from other travellers.

Norsila also claimed that there was no food or water provided.

“Only coffee is offered for free at one of the cafés here,” she added.

MAB said in a statement that MH187 was disrupted and acknowledged that there were limited rooms to accommodate all affected passengers.

“Malaysia Airlines will inform passengers via SMS of the new flight departure,” it said.