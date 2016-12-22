MAS diverts London-KL flight due to door ‘vibration’

According to MAS, the Airbus A380 began experiencing vibrations while it was over Germany. — File picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — A Malaysia Airlines flight from London to Kuala Lumpur was forced to return to the UK this morning due to vibrations in one of the Airbus A380’s doors.

The diversion that was plotted on aviation tracking site FlightRadar.com showed that the MH1 flight turned around just before Budapest, Hungary shortly after departing from London.

According to MAS, the plane began experiencing vibrations while it was over Germany.

“The noise and vibration from the door was of no immediate risk. The aircraft is due to land in London Heathrow and will be evaluated by engineering staff and Airbus technical staff.

“In the interest of passenger safety, the flight captain decided to return to Heathrow Airport,” it said in a statement.

FlightRadar.com had shown the plane diverting to the North Sea on its path back to London, and initially suggested it would land in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

The plane has since landed in Heathrow.

MAS is among the most scrutinised airlines in the world following the loss of two planes — MH370 and MH17 — in 2014.

MH17 was shot down over the Ukraine in July that year while MH370 disappeared while en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing in March and remains missing to this day.