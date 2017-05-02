MAS aircraft tyres deflated after KLIA landing, runway closed

Malaysia Airlines says one of its aircraft suffered two deflated tyres after landing at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Sepang May 2, 2017. — File pic SEPANG, May 2 — Malaysia Airlines flight MH726 from Jakarta has two of its tyres deflated after landing at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) today.

The 7.13am incident, involving a Boeing 738 aircraft, has caused the Runway 2 at KLIA to be closed.

Malaysia Airlines in a statement today said passengers and crew in the aircraft had safely disembarked and were transferred to the terminal by bus.

The airline also said that the baggage was also sent to the terminal by bus.

“Runway 2 at KLIA will be closed until further notice,” it said.

Malaysia Airlines said it would be investigating the cause of the incident.

“Due to aircraft shortage, some flights utilising this aircraft will be upgraded to be operated by the Airbus 330 aircraft and we are looking into deploying the Airbus 380 aircraft to service the Australian routes,” it said.

The airline assured that safety is Malaysia Airlines' number one priority at all times and expressed regrets for the inconvenience caused to passengers. — Bernama