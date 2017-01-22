Marudi relief centre closed, Sg Kemena water level rises in Sarawak

MIRI, Jan 22 — The flood relief centre in the Marudi Civic Centre) which houses 49 victims from Adam longhouse since last night has been closed.

Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee Civil Defence Force Secretariat

Major Ismail Mahedin said the centre was closed at 1.45pm after they were allowed to return home.

Meanwhile he said the Tatau Health clinic in Bintulu, which has three blocks, was hit by flash floods today but it was still operating.

“The flash floods also affected Ningkan longhouse in Jalan Setiam, Bintulu today,” he said, adding that all the 125 longhouse residents did not evacuate due to receding waters.

However the water level at Sungai Kemena in Bintulu had surpassed the danger level of 9.00 metres with a current reading of 9.92 metres, he added. — Bernama