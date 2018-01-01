Married couple pleads not guilty to human trafficking

JOHOR BARU, Jan 1 — A man and his wife pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of trafficking in an Indonesian woman for exploitation as a forced labour.

The couple, G.David, 51, and A. Indra Ganthi, 50, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge before judge Mohammad Khalid Ab Karim.

They were jointly charged with trafficking in the 60-year-old woman for forced labour at a house at Jalan Timah 8, Taman Sri Putri, Skudai, here about 2.30pm on December 4, 2017.

The charge, under Section 12 of the Anti-Trafficking In Persons amd Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act, provides an imprisonment for up to 15 years and fine, if found guilty.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Mohd Nasir, who prosecuted, offered bail at RM50,000 each, by lawyer Tharamjit Singh, representing the couple, requested for a lower bail on grounds that his clients had three children, aged 11, 15 and 19.

Mohammad Khalid then set bail at RM5,000 in one surety each and fixed Jan 21 for deposition. — Bernama