Married couple nabbed over seizure of four pistols, drugs in George Town

GEORGE TOWN, Dec 7 — The police have arrested a married couple and their adopted sister in connection with the seizure of four pistols, ammunition and drugs during a raid at a house in Taman Idaman, Simpang Ampat near here early yesterday.

The suspects aged 33, 38 and 59 were picked up about 3am.

The semi-automatic pistols comprised a Baretta, Colt MFG, Compact Cz 75D and Cz 2075 while the drugs involved 573.9 grammes of heroin and 26.7 grammes of ketamine worth about RM11,500.

Also seized were 151 rounds of ammunition and three pairs of handcuffs.

Bukit Aman Narcotics CID director Datuk Seri Mohmad Salleh said initial investigations revealed the male suspect was a detainee under the Prevention of Crime Act.

“We believe all three suspects were involved in criminal activities in Penang and other states, as well, and might have used the firearms and handcuffs to impersonate enforcement personnel,” he told a press conference here today. — Bernama