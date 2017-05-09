Marriage with foreigners permissible to avoid illicit sex, Pahang Mufti says

Pahang Mufti Datuk Seri Dr Abdul Rahman Osman is in favour of allowing locals and foreigners to wed because it will prevent illicit sex. — File picKUANTAN, May 9 — Marriages between are permissible in Islam, especially in Pahang, to prevent illicit sex.

Pahang Mufti Datuk Seri Dr Abdul Rahman Osman said at the same time, the couple must get an endorsement from the Pahang Islamic Religious Department (JAIP) to avoid any complications in the future.

“We only want to resolve this problem according to syariah law. If someone wants to get married, but we do not allow them, they will commit illicit sex.

“So we have to allow them to get married, but when they do, they will be violating immigration laws (if they do not follow procedures), so it is not solved...if they get married and do not register, in future there will be other problems including sending the children to school,” he said.

Abdul Rahman was speaking to reporters after the launch of the Pahang Islamic NGO Secretariat here today, commenting on action which could be taken on local women who marry foreigners without fulfilling the conditions set by the Immigration Department and following procedures.

He said the matter was discussed at a meeting of the Pahang Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MUIP) recently. — Bernama