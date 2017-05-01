Marking out DAP as an enemy shows PAS ‘has lost its way’, Guan Eng says

Lim said that as a former ally of DAP, PAS’ action did not make any sense. ― Picture by KE OoiBUTTERWORTH, May 1 ― PAS’ move to declare DAP as its main enemy in the 14th General Election (GE14) shows the party has ‘lost its way’ in politics, and that it will only serve to benefit Barisan Nasional (BN), says DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng.

Lim added that as a former ally of DAP, PAS’ action did not make any sense.

“So here, it is clear that PAS, in terms of its political struggle has lost its way and it forgets who is the ally, who is the enemy…by right PAS’ main enemy should be BN,” he told reporters after a briefing session on current issues here, today.

He was commenting on a statement by Penang PAS representative Yusni Mat Piah that BN was no longer PAS’ main opposition in GE14, and in fact it was DAP, because the latter was against the Islamic agenda.

During the debate on the president’s speech held in conjunction with the 63rd PAS Muktamar in Kedah yesterday, Yusni also considered Pakatan Harapan (PH) ― comprising DAP, Parti Keadilan Rakyat, Parti Amanah Negara and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia ― as the Islamic party’s main opposition.

Lim, who is also Penang Chief Minister, said PH did not intend to meet with the PAS leadership to discuss the matter, but rather continue efforts to strengthen the pact. ― Bernama