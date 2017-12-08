Marketing Umno is the task and mission of every party member, FT rep says

Federal Territories Umno representative Datuk Rizalman Mokhtar speaks during the 71st Umno General Assembly in Kuala Lumpur December 8, 2017. ¬— Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — Umno members should promote the contributions and achievements of the 71-year-old party in developing the country, said Federal Territories Umno representative Datuk Rizalman Mokhtar.

The Bandar Tun Razak division chief said that since its establishment until now, Umno had contributed a lot to the country but the contributions were not sufficiently known and understood by the public, especially the young generation.

He said Umno had a proven track record and the country was now among the big players in the international arena.

“We are not boasting but this is Umno’s track record, so we all have the task and mission to market our product which is Umno,” he said when debating the policy speech of the Umno president at the party’s annual general assembly, here, today.

Meanwhile, Negri Sembilan representative Mustapha Nagoor said Umno members needed to counter the opposition’s accusation that Malaysia was a failed state.

The Jempol Umno division vice-chief said the people could be proud of the country’s performance which was highly regarded by the world.

He said it was proven through the increased gross domestic product (GDP) of 6.2 per cent in the third quarter of this year, which was among the highest in the world, and the close economic and trade relations with several countries including Saudi Arabia and China.

“These are among the success stories that we need to share with all Malaysians,” he added. — Bernama