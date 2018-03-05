Marketing officer charged with possession of obscene video, pictures for circulation

PETALING JAYA, March 5 — A marketing officer with a beverage company was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today on two counts with possession of obscene videos and pictures in his mobile phone and lap top for circulation.

M.Ganesh Kumar, 31, however, pleaded not guilty to both charges before Magistrate Nurulhuda Zakariya.

He was charged with having in his possession a Samsung Grand mobile phone containing 23 obscene videos and a Lenovo Think Pad containing an obscene picture for circulation.

The offences were allegedly committed at the Criminal Investigation Department office of the Sg Way police station at 8am last Feb 22.

The charge, under Section 292 of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to three years, or fine, or both, if found guilty.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Natasha Chin Le Jy, while lawyer Jay Moy Wei Jiun represented Ganesh Kumar, who was allowed bail of RM4,000 in one surety for both charges.

The court set April 3 for mention. — Bernama