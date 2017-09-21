Kuala Lumpur 24°C, Overcast

Malaysia

Maritime agency nabs Vietnamese fishermen off Miri

Thursday September 21, 2017
07:51 AM GMT+8

MIRI, Sept 21 — The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) detained five Vietnamese fishermen for encroaching into Malaysian waters yesterday.

Miri Maritime director, Maritime Captain Md Fauzi Othman said the five Vietnamese fishermen, aged between 19 and 62, were picked up from their boat 20 nautical miles off Sungai Miri in an operation dubbed ‘Ops Permai’ at 6.05pm yesterday.

“The fishermen failed to produce valid travel documents and had exceeded their sailing limit from Bintulu to Long Xuyen, Vietnam,” he said in a statement.

Fauzi said also seized were 2,000 kg of fish worth RM20,000 and 315 live sharks.

“The fishermen and the boats were taken to the Pulau Melayu vessel detention centre here for further action,” he said. — Bernama

