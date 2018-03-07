Marine police seize unregistered medicine, cosmetic products in Sandakan

SANDAKAN, March 7 ― The Marine Police Force (PPM) detained a woman and seized medicinal and cosmetic products that are not registered with the Health Ministry, worth RM49,762, in Kampung Bokara here yesterday.

Sabah Region 4 PPM Commander ACP Mohd Yazib Abd Aziz said the medicinal and cosmetic products were found in a lorry which was being driven by the woman, aged 49, during an inspection as she was leaving the Sandakan Port at 1.30am.

The goods are believed to have been brought in by ferry from Zamboanga, in the Philippines, he said in a statement today.

He said the goods included 51 bottles of Vitamin B, Bexan XP vitamin (260 boxes) and Derby pills (67 boxes).

The case would be referred to the Pharmaceutical Division of the Sandakan Health Department, he added. ― Bernama