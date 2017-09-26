Marine police seize contraband cigarettes worth RM61,100

JOHOR BAHRU, Sept 26 — The Marine Operations Force (MOF) seized 650 cartons of what were believed to be smuggled cigarettes valued at RM61,100 in an operation, dubbed “Op Gelora Khas/Landai”, in Felda Cahaya Baru Masai, here, yesterday.

MOF Region 2 commander, ACP Paul Khiu Khon Chiang said the cigarettes were discovered in a Singapore-registered Honda Stream multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) following a chase on the vehicle near the Sultan Iskandar Water Treatment Plant at 9pm.

A team of MOF personnel detected the suspicious-looking vehicle while patrolling the area before giving a chase, he said in a statement here today.

Khiu said the team managed to intercept the MPV near the treatment plant but the two men, in their 30s, who were in the vehicle, escaped on foot into a nearby forest while the engine was still running.

He said the one-hour manhunt in the forest area was not fruitful.

“Checks on the vehicle led to the discovery of 650 cartons of JM9 White cigarettes on the back seat and covered with black cloth,” he added.

Both the cigarettes and vehicle were taken to the MOF Region 2 headquarters to facilitate the investigation under Section 135(e) of the Customs Act 1967. — Bernama