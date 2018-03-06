Maria Chin claims won’t join any party, demands federal seat

Maria Chin Abdullah speaks during the press conference on her resignation from Bersih to contest in GE14 as an independent candidate under Pakatan Harapan in Petaling Jaya March 6, 2018. ― Picture by Mukhriz HazimPETALING JAYA, March 6 ― Former Bersih 2.0 chairman Maria Chin Abdullah said she will not join any political party despite planning to contest in the general election on the ticket of a Pakatan Harapan component.

In a press conference announcing her resignation from the polls watchdog today, Maria said she felt it vital to remain politically independent.

“If I carry a reform agenda I have to be focused and I would like to remain independent, independence isn't so much about the logo itself but more so keeping to the agendas at hand.”

“I must have space to express my own position on controversial issues,” Maria said.

Maria also revealed that she has not been offered a specific seat to contest, but said she would not want to clash with any PH candidate.

She also insisted that she would not accept anything other than a federal seat, saying this was necessary for her push to introduce electoral reforms as well as gender and income equality.

“Nothing less than an MP; if you are at a state level, how can you push for reform in the electoral system and how can you push forward agendas?”

The activist revealed last week that she was approached to contest in the 14th general election, and called today’s press conference to announce her resignation from Bersih 2.0 and disclose further details of her entry into active politics.