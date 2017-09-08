Marathon called off due to lack of China participants, says Nazri

Nazri (seated) with (from left) Rashidi, Ghaffar, ministry deputy secretary-general (management) Datuk Yean Yoke Heng, Tourism Malaysia director-general Datuk Seri Mirza Mohammad Taiyab, and Tourism Malaysia senior director (domestic and events) Datuk Ammar A. Ghapar at the press conference to announce the awards. — Picture by China Press PUTRAJAYA, Sept 8 — Malaysia Marathon 2017 had to be cancelled because of the organiser’s failure to attract at least 5,000 Chinese nationals to take part as initially planned.

Tourism and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz said the marathon was a Chinese government initiative which appointed Wisdom Sports (M) Sdn Bhd as the main organiser.

He said the event was co-organised by the Chinese and Malaysian branches of Wisdom Sports following the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the two parties in May.

“I witnessed the signing of the MoU in Beijing. One aspect of the agreement included attracting 5,000 participants from China to participate in the marathon,” Nazri said at a press conference to call for nominations for the 2016/2017 Malaysia Tourism Awards at the ministry yesterday.

“Since the Chinese side could not keep their end of the deal, the marathon was called off.”

Nazri said the ministry’s role in the marathon was to solely assist with promotional efforts.

“We are still willing to assist them if and when they can meet the quota and decide to organise the marathon at a later date,” he said.

Malaysia Marathon 2017 was to be part of an international series, called the Belt and Road Marathon Series, to strengthen bilateral ties between Malaysia and China.

On Monday, Wisdom Sports posted an announcement on its website and Facebook page the event had been cancelled “due to unforeseen circumstances which would have impacted the overall event quality”. The statement did not give the reason for the cancellation.

The marathon was to feature three categories — a 42km full marathon, 21km half marathon, and 10km run.

Registration fees ranged from RM95 to RM120 a participant, with early-bird promotions from RM70.

The ministry’s deputy secretary-general (culture), Datuk Rashidi Hasbullah, said those who had registered for the run would be reimbursed within a month.

“Since the organiser was the one who decided to call off the marathon, they have promised to refund everyone within a month,” he said.

Meanwhile, ministry secretary-general Datuk Ab. Ghaffar A. Tambi said the 20th edition of the Malaysia Tourism Awards this year would include two new categories — Best Entertainment Spot and Best Airline — with a total of 14 awards up for grabs.

“We want to acknowledge the private sector’s efforts in accomplishing a National Key Economic Area objective by establishing dedicated entertainment zones,” he said.

“We also want recognise their efforts in enhancing the connectivity from medium-haul markets to capitalise on the high-yield tourism market.”

The remaining 12 categories are Best Local Tour Operator, Best Foreign Tour Operator, Best Tourism Article, Best Travel Documentary and TV Commercial on Malaysia, Best Tourist Attraction, Most Innovative Tour Package, Best Hotel Services, Best Tourist Guide, Best Shopping Centre, Best Homestay, Best Spa, and Innovative Restaurant.

Ghaffar encouraged the public to nominate their favourites.

“Submissions can be made by nominees through self-nomination or by members of the tourism industry and the public. We need at least 10 nominees per category before an assessment can be made,” he said.

Nomination forms are available at Tourism Malaysia offices, tourism information centres, via www.tourism.gov.my or www.motac.gov.my. The closing date for nominations is Sept 30.