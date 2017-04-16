Mara to call Annuar to give his statement soon

Tan Sri Annuar Musa will be called by Mara to give his statement on the alleged involvement in misappropriation of funds. — Bernama picKUANTAN, April 16 — Mara chairman Tan Sri Annuar Musa is expected to be called soon to give his statement on the alleged involvement in misappropriation of funds and abuse of power relating to the sponsorship for the Kelantan football team.

Acting chairman Datuk Dr Yusof Yacob said the investigation carried out by Mara Internal Audit Committee was now in the final stage and Annuar would be called to complete the investigation.

“The committee will need a little more time to do the in-depth analysis. It’s up to them (when) to call Annuar...but I expect it to be very soon,” he told reporters after opening the Mara Entrepreneurs Appreciation Nite here yesterday.

On Jan 31, Mara suspended the Ketereh Member of Parliament as Mara and Pelaburan Mara Bhd (PMB) chairman with immediate effect to enable investigation on the allegation of Annuar’s involvement in the sponsorship of The Red Warriors team.

In early February, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission was reported to have called nine individuals including Annuar to give their statements on the issue. — Bernama