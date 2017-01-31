Last updated Tuesday, January 31, 2017 1:47 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

MARA suspends Annuar as chairman

Tuesday January 31, 2017
01:02 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Samantha Bee plans to roast Trump at counter-eventThe Edit: Samantha Bee plans to roast Trump at counter-event

Trump fires acting attorney general who defied himTrump fires acting attorney general who defied him

The Edit: Watch the magical new ‘Beauty and the Beast’ trailerThe Edit: Watch the magical new ‘Beauty and the Beast’ trailer

The Edit: The right diet could boost bone health during menopauseThe Edit: The right diet could boost bone health during menopause

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Tan Sri Annuar Musa was suspended from his post as MARA chairman and Mara Investments chairman. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaTan Sri Annuar Musa was suspended from his post as MARA chairman and Mara Investments chairman. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31— Ketereh MP Tan Sri Annuar Musa has been suspended from his post as Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) chairman effectively immediately, according to a media report.

Astro Awani reported that the suspension was decided after a special meeting at agency’s headquarters chaired by MARA council member Datuk Dr Yusof Yacob, who will also take over as interim chairman.

Annuar was also suspended as Mara Investments (PMB) chairman.

The suspension comes weeks after Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim accused Annuar of using his position as MARA chairman to force PMB and Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) to sponsor the Kelantan football team.

Annuar was president of the Kelantan Football Association until November last year, but remains its adviser.

The report quoted Yusof as saying that Annuar has been informed of the suspensions.

Malay Mail Online is contacting both Annuar and Yusof over the matter.

MORE TO COME

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline