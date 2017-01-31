MARA suspends Annuar as chairman

Tan Sri Annuar Musa was suspended from his post as MARA chairman and Mara Investments chairman. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31— Ketereh MP Tan Sri Annuar Musa has been suspended from his post as Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) chairman effectively immediately, according to a media report.

Astro Awani reported that the suspension was decided after a special meeting at agency’s headquarters chaired by MARA council member Datuk Dr Yusof Yacob, who will also take over as interim chairman.

Annuar was also suspended as Mara Investments (PMB) chairman.

The suspension comes weeks after Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim accused Annuar of using his position as MARA chairman to force PMB and Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) to sponsor the Kelantan football team.

Annuar was president of the Kelantan Football Association until November last year, but remains its adviser.

The report quoted Yusof as saying that Annuar has been informed of the suspensions.

Malay Mail Online is contacting both Annuar and Yusof over the matter.

MORE TO COME