MARA denies involvement in Dudley House civil suit

Tan Sri Annuar Musa was quoted as saying that two parties unrelated to the government agency were engaged in a civil suit on the matter involving Dudley International House. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 ― Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) said it has nothing to do with the Australian court case involving a Melbourne apartment which was allegedly purchased at above market value by its former officials.

The Star Online quoted MARA chairman Tan Sri Annuar Musa as saying that two parties unrelated to the government agency were engaged in a civil suit on the matter involving Dudley International House.

Annuar did not disclose the identity of the two parties but stated the court case had nothing to do with MARA.

“We remain the statutory owners of the building and it is operating as normal.

“It (the civil suit) does not create any problem as we are not party to the suit,” he added.

The issue over property purchase by MARA was highlighted when Australian newspaper, The Age, reported “a group of extremely rich Malaysian officials” overpaid by A$4.75 million (RM13.8 million) to buy an apartment in Melbourne in 2013.

The officials among them, a top MARA officer, a senior official and a former politician, allegedly used government funds of millions of ringgit to purchase an apartment block at Dudley International House offering nearly A$5 million higher than the original A$17.8 million price.

The newspaper also claimed that the building developer in Australia issued a false invoice detailing “consultation service” paid to a Malaysian firm.

All three officers were said to have “overbid” for the building called “Dudley International House”, from A$17.8 million to A$22.5 million with the difference allegedly pocketed as bribes back in Malaysia.

Dudley International House is a student dormitory, bought by MARA which provides scholarships to Malaysian students to study abroad.

The three individuals were were remanded by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in March last year for investigation and released.

But Annuar reportedly said the MACC probe was still going on.

“We must send a clear signal that we are not here to do monkey business but to uphold public trust with a high level of integrity,” he said.