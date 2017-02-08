MARA begins probe into suspended chairman over alleged power abuse

Annuar, when contacted, said he was not informed of any meeting, but added that he was prepared to attend at any time when asked to do so. — File picKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 — The Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara) Internal Audit Committee held a meeting today over the investigation into alleged abuse of power by Tan Sri Annuar Musa who has been suspended as chairman of MARA and Pelaburan MARA Berhad.

MARA interim chairman Datuk Dr Yusof Yacob said the inaugural meeting, held at the Mara headquarters here, did not call up Annuar.

"This is the first meeting. I am not involved in the meeting. I leave it to the committee to decide whether to call up Tan Sri Annuar," he said when contacted.

Annuar, when contacted, said he was not informed of any meeting, but added that he was prepared to attend at any time when asked to do so.

Reporters from the print and electronic media had gathered at the lobby of the main MARA building from 8am to cover the meeting.

A special meeting of the MARA Council on Jan 31 had decided on the suspension of Annuar as chairman of Mara and PMB to enable the MARA internal audit committee to investigate several matters including PMB and Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) sponsorship of the Kelantan football team.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission had said that it would investigate the aspects of corruption and abuse of power allegedly involving Annuar in the sponsorship of the football team. — Bernama