Maqasid Shariah helps to uplift economy of Muslims in Malaysia

Perak Mufti Tan Sri Harussani Zakaria said the concept of Maqasid Shariah began to be highlighted in Malaysia following the establishment of PNB, aimed at empowering Malays or Muslims in general. PUTRAJAYA, Aug 3 — The implementation of Maqasid Shariah (objectives of Islamic law) in the country's administration has succeeded in ensuring that the economy of Muslims, especially the Malays, does not lag far behind the other communities in the country.

Perak Mufti Tan Sri Harussani Zakaria said the concept of Maqasid Shariah began to be highlighted in Malaysia following the establishment of Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) which he was also a part of, aimed at empowering Malays or Muslims in general, in the country’s economic development.

“When PNB was set up, Muslims did not want to accept it, because it was said that the investment scheme was not shariah-compliant.

“But because at that time the economy of the Malays was stagnant, hence I stuck to the concept of Maqasid Shariah because we were in a state of emergency then, and the objective was to solve the problem.”

He said this when met by the media after the Premier Ulama, Umara (leaders) and Islamic NGOs Conference and presentation of the Malaysian Shariah Index Report 2017 by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, here, today.

At the event, the prime minister also presented the Lifelong Religious Personality Special Award to Harussani for his role in promoting Islam in Malaysia.

Maqasid Shariah is based on the five basic principles of religion, life, mind, lineage and property for the good of the ummah (Muslim community) and to avoid ills in society.

Harussani said although at the time he received flak over his involvement in promoting the investment scheme, times had changed and they had done away with most of the non-shariah compliant aspects of it, save a few.

He said since PNB’s establishment, the involvement of Malays in the economy had increased, and PNB had also poured billions in investments which had benefited the Malay community.

Commenting on the award, Harussani said the government, from past leaderships until today had close links with the religious groups, and were always open to accepting their views and comments.

“But we believe there are things that the government cannot do immediately, but they still listen and work on it, and for that reason, we can also see the shariah index rising. Alhamdulillah (Praise be to God),” he said.

He also praised Najib’s leadership who was open to accepting his views in boosting the development of the Malay community.

“In 2007, he had asked for my views on why Malay support had moved away from Barisan Nasional (BN), and I said that the Malay community was angry that they were left behind economically, as well as in terms of development and education.

“Therefore, we must have development for Malays in economy, education and so on and this is what Najib has endeavoured to do to this day,” he said. — Bernama