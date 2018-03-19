MAPS theme park doing fine, says management

Perak State Development Corporation deputy chief executive officer Rustam Apandi Jamaludin speaks during a press conference in Ipoh March 19, 2018. — Pictures by Farhan Najib Yusoff

IPOH, March 19 — The management of Perak’s Movie Animation Park Studios (MAPS) has dismissed claims that the theme park is set to become a white elephant project.

DAP lawmaker Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham claimed that the park was facing problems, after one of its shareholders, Daya Sejahtera Sdn Bhd, reportedly received a liquidation order from the High court.

However, Perak State Development Corporation (PKNP) deputy chief executive officer Rustam Apandi Jamaludin set things straight today, explaining that Daya Sejahtera — formerly known as The Sanderson Design Group (M) Sdn Bhd — only owned a minor amount of shares.

He stressed that their issues would not jeopardise the park’s long term plans or operations.

Rustam said 51 per cent of MAPS’ shares were owned by Perak Corporation Berhad, which is a subsidiary of state development agency PKNP, and 34 per cent by RSG MAPS. The remainder is owned by an individual.

According to the MAPS official website, RSG MAPS Sdn Bhd is a private Malaysian property development company that specialises in developing theme parks, themed attractions and integrated developments.

“Daya Sejahtera only owns a small portion of the RSG MAPS shares, so this will not affect our operations at all,” Rustam told a press conference here today.

“They were our turnkey contractor, and they had the job of constructing the theme park and delivering it to PCB. If they close down, it has nothing to do with MAPS.”

State development agency PKNP owns some shares in PCB Development Sdn Bhd, which owns 51 per cent of MAPS’ shares.

During his press conference on March 16, Ngeh had also called for Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir to answer questions about the park’s alleged issues

During the same conference, Canning assemblyman Wong Kah Woh also reportedly questioned why the park’s Dream Zone section had not been opened yet.

Wong also reportedly claimed that only 200 people visited the park every day.

Movie Animation Park Studios was a hotbed for visiting tourists during the past weekend. Its management has dismissed claims that the theme park is set to become a white elephant.However, Wong’s claims were summarily dismissed by the park’s chief operating officer, Mohd Farid Abdul Aziz, who said 6,000 people visited MAPS over the past weekend.

“Initially we had signed an agreement with Dreamworks for the Dream Zone, but they were recently been taken over by Universal Studios, who have their own set of requirements. We are in the midst of fulfilling their requirements,” Farid said.

“The only things left to do are the technical reviews for two rides in the Dream Zone. We want to ensure that we adhere to Universal Studios’ requirements.

“We expect that the Dreamzone will be opened by June this year.”

State Industry, Investments and Development Corridor executive committee chairman Datuk Mohd Zahir Abdul Khalid said DAP failed to grasp that this was an issue dealing with MAPS and not the state government.

“It is silly season now as the election draws near, so they will try anything to link all kinds of issues to the government. They are clutching at straws.”