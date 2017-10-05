Man’s infected foot gets in way of trial

Lee being led out of court to get medical attention for his infected foot. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Oct 5 — The trial of a senior citizen charged with corruption was momentarily disrupted after the judge ordered the accused to be given urgent medical treatment to his infected right foot.

Lee Kee Heong, 63, had arrived at the Sessions Court barefoot after being brought from Taiping Prison where he is held following his charge on Sept 15.

Yesterday, Lee’s case was fixed for mention for submission of documents.

However, when the case was called up, Lee pleaded guilty instead to two charges of offering and giving a total of RM3,000 to Immigration Department deputy enforcement officer Abdul Majid Mohamed.

During the proceeding, Lee could be heard moaning in pain, prompting judge S. Indra Nehru to step down from the bench to check on his condition.

Upon seeing the bleeding foot, Indra ordered Lee to be given immediate medical attention.

“In the interest of justice, I cannot sentence you while you are in pain,” she told Lee who thanked Indra for her concern.

She also instructed the policemen transporting Lee to Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun for treatment to not rush.

When court stood down, Lee told reporters he suffered a cut to the foot while walking barefoot in prison because his prison issued slippers had been stolen.

“I am a diabetic patient and the cut aggravated the situation,” he said, adding prison officers arranged for him to receive medical treatment but his condition did not improve.

When court resumed at 3.15pm, Lee returned with a bandaged foot.

Indra fixed decision today following an application by defence counsel Chiang Mei Wan.

“My client’s younger brother wants to be in court during sentencing,” she said.

Asked by the court interpreter if he was fine with the decision, Lee said: “I am confused. I do not even know I had a lawyer.”

Lee had admitted to offering RM2,000 to Abdul Majid on Aug 17, 2016, at Bandar Baru Seri Klebang through a phone call at about 6.07pm.

He also admitted to giving RM1,000 to Abdul Majid the next day at McDonalds Bandar Meru Raya at about 6.30pm.

Lee made the offer on behalf of a friend as inducement to release a Pakistan national, Qaiser Iftikhar, who had overstayed in the country.

He faces a maximum 20 years’ jail term and a fine.