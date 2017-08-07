Man’s body severed into two in freak mishap

KANOWIT, Aug 7 ― A lorry co-driver’s body was severed into two pieces after he was run over by the vehicle, laden with construction materials, in a freak mishap at a logging road near the Jalan Majau-Kanowi junction, about 27 kilometres from here, today.

The victim was identified only as Andrew, in his 50s, from Rumah Stephen, Nanga Dap near here.

Kanowit district police chief DSP Daniel Desmond Benjamin said in the 1.30pm incident, the driver of the lorry had parked the vehicle on a slope by the road side after another lorry, located about 50 metres away, had blocked its way due to a breakdown.

He said the victim had alighted from the vehicle and was walking towards the other lorry to render assistance when the first lorry suddenly rolled down and smashed into a hill bank.

“As a result, the lorry overturned and fell on the victim. Due to the momentum and gravity the lorry dragged the victim down causing his body to be severed into two pieces,” he said when contacted here. ― Bernama