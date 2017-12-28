Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Manager charged with murder of security guard

Thursday December 28, 2017
JOHOR BAHRU, Dec 28 — A security manager was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of a security guard.

S. Muthusamy, 53, was charged with murdering Ramli Jusoh, 54, at a factory in the Pasir Gudang Industrial Area here, between 9pm and 10pm last Dec 16.

However, no plea was recorded.

The charge, under Section 302 of the Penal Code, provides the death penalty upon conviction.

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Muhammad Syafiq Mohd Ghazali, while Muthusamy, from Taman Rinting, Masai, was unrepresented.

Magistrate Mohd Azlan Shah Mohd Allias fixed Feb 15 for mention pending a post-mortem report of the victim. — Bernama

