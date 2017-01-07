Management reshuffle on the cards, says new Felda chairman

Tan Sri Shahrir Abdul Samad replaced Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad as FElda chairman, whose term ended on December 31, 2016. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaJOHOR BARU, Jan 7 ― The Federal Land Development Authority (Felda), operator of some of the world's biggest palm oil plantations, will undergo a major management reshuffle which will include changes in the line up of board directors in a move to return the organisation to glory, dignity and prestige.

In announcing this, newly appointed Chairman Tan Sri Shahrir Abdul Samad, who replaced Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad whose term ended on December 31, 2016, said the changes were necessary to breathe new life and kick off “a new beginning” to add value to the reshuffle exercise.

Mohd Isa, however, will remain chairman of Felda Global Venture Bhd (FGV).

However, he said the changes must be practical and in line with what needs to be achieved to safeguard the future of settlers.

“The board must consist of a strong team of directors who understand the strengths and weaknesses of Felda.

“Only then will we be able to set the right direction for Felda,” Shahrir told a press conference here today.

Of great concern to settlers right now is their income, loan repayments and housing for second generation settlers.

Shahrir said the Felda model has to be relooked again in the present context.

On the listing of Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd (FGV), he said:”We have to look at it from the advantage, risk factor and impact as there will be varied views from all quarters.

“We must look at all options presented before us,” he added.

Felda is the major shareholder with a 20 per cent equity in FGV.

Shahrir also shared his immediate plans which would begin with a visit to Felda land schemes beginning tomorrow and meeting up with the management team.

Commenting on his appointment which comes at a time when Felda is being heavily criticised by the opposition and former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Shahrir was elated to be entrusted with the new responsibility by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak as it offered him a chance to place Felda on the right footing.

“It's nothing new. If we want to criticise Felda is not good, problematic etc it's easy to say. But, I am grateful to be given the opportunity to serve and correct the situation,” said Shahrir who was once chairman of the Malaysian Palm Oil Board and Public Accounts Committee. ― Bernama