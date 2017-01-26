Man with two kids fined RM3,000 for criminal intimidation, mischief

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — A former security guard with two children was fined a total of RM3,000 by the Magistrate’s Court here today for criminal intimidation and committing mischief on his older sister last Saturday.

Magistrate Mahyudin Mohmad Som fined N. Logeswaran RM2,000, in default four months’ jail, for threatening to cut N. Malathi, 37, and another RM1,000, in default two months’ jail, for mischief.

On the charge for mischief, Logeswaran was alleged to have damaged the meter and handle, as well as smash the rear lamp of Malathi’s motorcycle.

The offences were committed at Desa Rejang, Persiaran Rejang, Setapak Jaya here, at 7 pm last Saturday (Jan 21).

Deputy public prosecutor Nur Farah Adilah Noordin prosecuted. — Bernama