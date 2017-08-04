Man wins RM25m lottery prize

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — A man has won RM25.9 million from gambling on numbers picked from his children’s MyKad.
According to the Star Online news portal, the man bought his winning ticket from a Da Ma Cai outlet in Kepong.
“It took me two days to calm down to realise that I really won a whopping RM25 million jackpot,” he was quoted as saying by the news portal.
The 30-year-old said he would purchase property with his winnings, but was not ready to leave the workforce.
Da Ma Cai is among the country’s licensed numbers forecast operators.