Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Man wins RM25m lottery prize

Friday August 4, 2017
07:38 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Need for freedom of information law alongside OSA, says SuhakamNeed for freedom of information law alongside OSA, says Suhakam

Australia’s Turnbull downplays leaked Trump phone transcriptAustralia’s Turnbull downplays leaked Trump phone transcript

The Edit: Johannesburg’s Maboneng Precinct finally has a great hotelThe Edit: Johannesburg’s Maboneng Precinct finally has a great hotel

The Edit: Selena Gomez details her 90 days in rehabThe Edit: Selena Gomez details her 90 days in rehab

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

A man has won RM25.9 million from gambling on numbers picked from his children’s MyKad. — Reuters picA man has won RM25.9 million from gambling on numbers picked from his children’s MyKad. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — A man has won RM25.9 million from gambling on numbers picked from his children’s MyKad.

According to the Star Online news portal, the man bought his winning ticket from a Da Ma Cai outlet in Kepong.

“It took me two days to calm down to realise that I really won a whopping RM25 million jackpot,” he was quoted as saying by the news portal.

The 30-year-old said he would purchase property with his winnings, but was not ready to leave the workforce.

Da Ma Cai is among the country’s licensed numbers forecast operators. 

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline