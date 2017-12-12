Man who menaced former KL police chief on road arrested

Johor police have arrested a male suspect involved in a road rage incident with a former Kuala Lumpur police chief. — AFP file pictureKLUANG, Dec 12 — A male suspect in a road rage incident involving former Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Dell Akbar Khan last week was arrested at a hotel here today along with drugs and a fake gun.

Police said the 34-year-old male suspect, who was identified via a business card he handed out after the alleged incident, may have links to gangs and drug runners in the state.

He was tracked down by operatives from the Johor Baru North Criminal Investigations Department’s (CID) secret society, gaming and vice division (D7) and arrested at Hotel Merdeka along Jalan Mengkibol here at 12.05am.

Another man and a Vietnamese woman, both 33, were also arrested in the raid assisted by teams from the Johor Baru South and also Kluang district police.

Johor Baru North police chief Mohd Taib Ahmad said a replica 9mm Beretta semi-automatic pistol was seized from the suspect’s black Mercedes-Benz car.

“Besides that, police also seized 3.19g of heroin, 9.95g of crystal methamphetamine (syabu) and a chrome knuckle duster from the hotel room,” he said in a statement today.

The main suspect has existing records for criminal and drug offences.

Mohd Taib said all three suspects have been brought to the Kluang district police Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) for investigations regarding the drugs seized.

“The main investigating teams will also apply to bring back the main suspect to Johor Baru to assist in the road bully on Sunday,” he said.

On Monday, Malay Mail reported that Dell and his entourage had been threatened by a road bully in a Mercedes-Benz who claimed to be a “gangster”.

Dell’s entourage, travelling in a rented Toyota Alphard, had been forced to stop twice, once along the Bukit Amber interchange and another at Kilometre 6.3 of the Eastern Dispersal Link (EDL) on Sunday morning.

The former senior police officer, who is currently Malaysian Resources Corporation Bhd (MRCB) executive vice-president, had been with three other management staff to oversee the company’s EDL operations when the incident happened at 8.30am.