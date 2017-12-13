Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Man who killed mum spared gallows on grounds of insanity

By John Bunyan

Wednesday December 13, 2017
01:44 PM GMT+8

The Ipoh High Court today ordered Chan Chee Keong, 56, to be sent to Hospital Bahagia Ulu Kinta after finding that he was of unsound mind when he murdered his 74-year-old paralysed mother last year. ― Picture by Farhan NajibThe Ipoh High Court today ordered Chan Chee Keong, 56, to be sent to Hospital Bahagia Ulu Kinta after finding that he was of unsound mind when he murdered his 74-year-old paralysed mother last year. ― Picture by Farhan NajibIPOH, Dec 13 ― The High Court here today ordered a lorry driver to be sent to a hospital for the mentally ill after finding he was of unsound mind when he murdered his 74-year-old paralysed mother last year.

Judicial Commissioner Anselm Charles Fernandis ordered Chan Chee Keong, 56, to be sent to Hospital Bahagia Ulu Kinta here and to be held there at the pleasure of the Sultan of Perak.

Chan was accused of murdering his mother Low Kew @ Loh Lin Kew in a house No. B-23, Kg Baru Cina, Air Kuning, Tapah at around 6.45pm on September 27, 2016.

The charge under Section 302 of the Penal Code, was made at the Teluk Intan Hospital on October 11 last year and carries a mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

However, in his judgment, Anselm said the accused was proven to be insane at the time of the incident and did not know that his action was against the law.

A report by psychiatrist Ian Llyod Anthony of Hospital Bahagia confirmed that Chan was suffering from organic brain syndrome.

Anselm also said the court has accepted the report as it was not challenged by the prosecution. 

Thirteen prosecution witnesses and one defence witness testified during the hearing. 

Deputy public prosecutor How May Ling and Fatin Farahiyah Nadzri prosecuted, while Chan was represented by lawyers Datuk Naran Singh, Farhan Fadzil and J. Matthews. 

