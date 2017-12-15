Man who hurt mosque official throws temper tantrum in court

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — An unemployed man who was charged with causing hurt on a mosque official threw a temper tantrum at the Ampang Magistrate’s Court here today after knowing that he would be sent to jail as there was no one to post his bail.

Chuah Fey Noy @ Chuah Cho Che, 42, looked calm when the charge was read out to him in Mandarin, but turned angry when told by Magistrate Haslinda A. Raof that he was not allowed bail as there was no one to post his bail.

Chuah became angry when he then turned to a court interpreter and was told that he would be sent to Sungai Buloh Prison.

However, policemen managed to calm him down and took him to the court’s lockup.

Chuah had pleaded no guilty to causing hurt on Mohd Noorulhisham Yunus, 55, at Masjid Jamiul Huda, Kampung Melayu Ampang, Ampang Jaya, here at 10pm last December 10.

The charge, under Section 323 of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to a year, or with fine of up to RM2,000, or both, if found guilty.

Deputy public prosecutor Raihanah Abdul Razak prosecuted.

The court set January 23 next year for mention. ― Bernama