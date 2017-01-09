Man who egged Digi store says not egging others on

Mohd Al Iman Zakaria pictured standing next to the DIGI sign with a carton of eggs, January 6, 2017. — Photo courtesy of Facebook/Mohd Al Iman ZakariaKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — A disgruntled customer who recently threw eggs at a Digi store has advised others against following his actions.

In a Facebook posting yesterday, Mohd Al Iman Zakaria said that he was not advocating violence but was merely fighting for his rights as a consumer, advising the public to "just assume" that he has represented their common interests.

He also appeared to warn several other service providers to better facilitate their customers.

"I do not promote violence to solve problems. I only fight for consumerism / consumer rights. Please do not take the same action,” Mohd Al Iman wrote.

"Just assume I have represent (sic) you all to send the right signal and message to the Telco Company. Nothing is perfect but there are areas to be improved. They already listen, give them room to improve. Let’s wait for the output. As customers, we need to unite. #digi #celcom #maxis #umobile #webe (#astro/ #yes/ #unifi please take note)," he added.

Last Friday, Mohd Al Iman stormed into D’House, the Digi headquarters at Subang Hi-Tech Industrial Park in Shah Alam, before pelting the scene with eggs.

The 1:09 minute video, which showed him shouting and throwing eggs at the telco’s logo, was uploaded onto his Facebook page. He said later that his case had been settled after meeting with Digi representatives.