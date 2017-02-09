Man who egged Digi office gets ‘special treatment’ at bank (VIDEO)

Mohd Al Iman Zakaria pictured standing next to the DIGI sign with a carton of eggs, January 6, 2017. — Photo courtesy of Facebook/Mohd Al Iman ZakariaKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 — Like it or not, Mohd Al Iman Zakaria has earned himself a certain degree of infamy after his egging of the Digi office in Subang Jaya last month.

The IT consultant credits the video recording of the incident that went viral on social media for according him “special treatment” at offices elsewhere, including at banks.

“After the incident, I went to the bank. After taking my number, I was called straight to the counter without having to wait,” he told ProjekMMO, Malay Mail Online’s sister publication in Bahasa Malaysia.

But that wasn’t all. A month on, Iman relates that he is still being thanked by strangers whom he believes to be Digi subscribers for his bold action in dealing with poor network connectivity, which he said is a common problem.

“On the day of the incident too, Digi gave its users 2GB of data. Many thanked me for it,” he said, seeing his action as bringing blessings to consumers.

Iman became a social media sensation briefly after his egging stunt at the Digi’s Subang Jaya office on January 6 was shared on the internet.

He had even uploaded a video of it on his Facebook page, but insisted he was not usually a confrontational person.

In a recent interview with ProjekMMO, Iman said he has been reimbursed by Digi after his egg stunt at its office, which he described as out of frustration over the frequent disconnected calls he’s suffered since 2015.

He declined to disclose the amount received so as to not encourage others to follow suit, but hinted that the sum did not match the business losses suffered whether directly or indirectly due to dropped calls.

Instead, he said he posted the video clip to prove to his customers that he had not concocted the network disruption as an excuse.

“When they view the incident, my customers believe I had a problem with Digi. Before this, they would constantly scold me when they couldn’t contact me.

“But the incident proved it. If not, they would say I wanted to run away or didn’t want to entertain their calls.

“I’m not trying to promote violence but that was the only way,” he said.

Iman hopes the incident serves as a lesson to telecommunications companies and consumers who face the same problem.

“Though in the end everything was made right, I told them [Digi], I can’t erase all the entries in Facebook to teach them,” Iman said.

Tongue in cheek, he added that now that the telecommunications companies have seen what ordinary people are capable of when their patience is tested.

“Now the government and the telecommunications companies see what happens. Now, maybe just throw eggs,” he said with a smile.