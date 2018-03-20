Man who crashed into uprooted tree near KLCC dies

The scene of the accident near KLCC. — Picture via Facebook.com/Romy Irwan ShahKUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — The man who was injured after he crashed his motorcycle into a tree that suddenly became uprooted in Jalan Ampang here on March 5, died at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) at 5.15am on Friday after fighting for his life for 10 days.

A source told Bernama that Nor Azrul Ahmad, 37, had been transferred from the intensive care unit to a normal ward but died on Friday.

It is learnt that Nor Azrul, who lived in Ampang, was laid to rest at the Gombak Muslim Cemetery.

In the 7.25am, his pillion rider Mira Ezfa Abd Rasih, 25, also sustained injuries and was reported to be receiving treatment in Bagan Datuk, Perak after initially being hospitalised at HKL.

They were on their way to work at Ampang Point when the mishap happened. — Bernama