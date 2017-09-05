Man torches 60 houses in rage after eviction

Over 60 houses in the Kampung Icebox squatter colony in Tawau were razed after a man burned his house down in a fit of rage. ― Picture courtesy of Sabah Fire and Rescue Services DepartmentKOTA KINABALU, Sept 5 ― Police here arrested a man on suspicion of burning down 60 houses after he was evicted by his landlord.

Tawau police chief Assistant Commissioner Fadil Marsus said the 47-year-old fisherman from Kampung Titangan, also known as Kampung Icebox, was detained in Tawau around 1am.

“The suspect was arrested after neighbours reported that the fire started from one of the units in the wooden squatter area which was just vacated by the suspect after he was evicted for not paying the rent,” said Fadil.

About 300 people are estimated to be homeless following the fire, although losses could not be estimated yet.

He said the suspect tested positive for methamphetamine when arrested.

In the 12.45am blaze, the Fire and Rescue Services Department spokesman said three rows of houses in the colony were razed within a one acre radius. It took three hours and 26 firemen to put out the fire.

About 300 people are estimated to be homeless following the fire, although losses could not be estimated yet. The squatter colony is known to house illegal immigrants and for its high incidence of crime.

An 82-year-old man also died after sustaining breathing problems from the fire.

The case is being investigated under Section 436 of the Penal Code that covers the offence of causing mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy a house.